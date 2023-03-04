Much-popular wearable brand boAT has launched a new affordable smartwatch in India called Wave Flex Connect. The smartwatch comes with a metal body and silicone straps that go easy on the skin. The highlights of the smartwatch include blood oxygen tracker, an IP68 rating, Bluetooth calling and up to 10 days of battery life. Also Read - Boat led the TWS shipments in 2022, India's TWS shipments grew by 85 percent

Boat Wave Flex Connect smartwatch price, sale

Boat Wave Flex Connect smartwatch is launched at Rs 1,799. In terms of colours, it will be available in Active Black, Cherry Blossom, and Deep Blue colour variants.

The smartwatch is now available for purchase on Flipkart and the company’s official smartwatch. Buyers can even get bank discounts on the smartwatch

Boat Wave Flex Connect smartwatch specifications, features

Boat Wave Flex Connect features a 1.83-inch HD touchscreen display that offers 550 nits of brightness. The smartwatch allows users to make and receive Bluetooth calls and save up to 10 contacts on the watch. For Bluetooth calling, the smartwatch comes with a microphone and speaker.

As per the company, “The 1.83 inches HD display with 550 Nits brightness provides a complete capacitive touch experience that effortlessly lets you take control over everything. The display has a crisp image quality with 240*280 Resolution and a 2.5D Curve, making everything look larger than life.”

In terms of features, Boat Wave Flex Connect comes with a sleep and blood oxygen monitor. The smartwatch even offers 100 cloud watch faces. As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch houses a 240mAh battery that can offer up to 10 days of battery life. The company claims that it can charged fully in just 2 hours.

This newly-launched Boat smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

For the unversed, it was recently reported that boAt registered 89 percent (year-on-year) growth, contributing two-fifths of the total shipments of TWS earbuds in India. The Airdopes 131 remained the top-selling model for the second consecutive year with a 10 percent share of the total TWS market shipments.