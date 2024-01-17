Tata Punch EV arrives in India: Check price, features here

Tata Motors has unveiled the Punch EV, the smallest electric SUV in Tata’s lineup. This compact electric vehicle is already open for bookings with a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Punch EV comes in four variants: Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Here are the details of the newly launched Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV price and availability in India

The Punch EV is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 14.49 lakh. Bookings had begun earlier this month with a token amount of Rs 21,000. The EV comes with two battery options and is available in five variants. Long-range models have the option of a 7.2kW AC fast charger for an additional Rs 50,000, while the Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+ variants on both models can be equipped with a sunroof for an extra Rs 50,000. Here are variant-wise prices of the Tata Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV variant-wise price Variant Smart Smart+ Adventure Empowered Empowered+ Standard Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh Long Range – – Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh

Tata Punch EV specifications

Design and Platform

The Tata Punch EV visually resembles its sibling, the Nexon EV. The Punch EV features front trunk, making it the first electric Tata to have one. It also includes an LED light bar, a split headlamp setup, and a new alloy wheel design. This is the Tata’s first vehicle built on its new Gen 2 architecture called Acti.EV. This architecture will underpin a range of new Tata EVs and SUVs, including the upcoming Curvv EV, the new Sierra EV, and the Harrier EV.

Battery, Range, Powertrain, and Charging

The Tata Punch EV offers a choice of two battery options; a 25kWh battery with around 315km of MIDC range and a 35kWh battery with around 421km of MIDC range. Two charger options are available, a 3.3kW wall box charger and a 7.2kW fast charger. The Punch EV supports DC fast charging and can be charged from 10-80 percent in 56mins using a 50kW DC fast charger. Power is delivered to the front wheels via a 122hp, 190Nm motor on the Long Range variants, and an 82hp, 114Nm motor on the regular variants.

According to Tata Motors, the Long Range variants can accelerate from 0-100kph in under 9.5 seconds and the standard models complete the speed in 13.5 seconds. The EV has a water wading capacity of 350mm and a ground clearance of 190mm.

Interior, Features, and Safety

Tata Punch EV features a new dashboard design and twin 10.25-inch screens for its infotainment and digital instrument display, and paddles on the steering wheel to control the regen levels. Lower variants of the EV are equipped with a smaller, 7-inch infotainment unit. The equipment list is extensive and includes features like ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, wireless phone charger, sunroof, cabin air purifier, and more. The Punch EV is equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS and ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, ISOFIX mounts, and more.