Tata Punch EV launch date announced: Here's everything we know so far

Tata Motors is set to launch the smallest electric SUV in India, the Punch EV. This electrified compact SUV is scheduled for launch on January 17, and bookings have already started for a token amount of Rs 21,000. The Punch EV will be available in four variants: Smart, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Tata Punch EV expected price

As the Tata Punch EV is set to compete directly with the Citroen eC3, it is anticipated that the company will price this model between Rs 11-13 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Punch EV specifications

Tata Motors has provided a glimpse into the upcoming EV, revealing its exterior design and some interesting features. The Punch EV, based on Tata’s Gen-2 EV architecture, draws design inspiration from the Nexon facelift, particularly the full-width LED light bar at the front. The bumper and grille design also mirror the Nexon’s aesthetics. Key features include split LED headlights in the front bumper, a redesigned lower bumper with vertical strakes, and a silver faux skid plate.

A unique aspect of the Punch EV is that it will be Tata’s first electric car to feature a front-mounted charger, ingeniously hidden under the brand’s logo.

While Tata Motors hasn’t revealed the powertrain details of the upcoming model, it is expected to be available in two variants – Standard and Long Range. The Punch EV is likely to have a range of 300 to 375 kilometers on a single charge, which should alleviate any range anxiety, especially for daily commuting.

