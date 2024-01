Charging details

According to Tata Motors, the standard model of the Punch.ev can be charged from 10 to 100 percent using a 3.3kW AC home wall box charger in about 9.4 hours, a 7.2kW AC home wall box charger in 3.6 hours, and a 15A plug point in about 9.4 hours. If you use a 50kW DC fast charger, you can go from 10 to 100 percent of the battery in less than an hour.