Rolls-Royce Spectre arrives in India: Check price, specifications

Rolls-Royce has unveiled its first all-electric vehicle, the Spectre, in India. This newly introduced Spectre holds the title of being the priciest four-wheeled EV available for private purchase in the country. Alongside the announcement of the Spectre’s price, the British ultra-luxury brand has also disclosed the battery specifications and official range of the vehicle.

Rolls-Royce Spectre India price

The Spectre is priced at Rs 7.5 crore ex-showroom in India and bookings have commenced from today.

Rolls-Royce Spectre specifications

The Spectre is equipped with a substantial 102kWh battery pack, which is reported to deliver a range of 530km on the WLTP cycle. The battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in 34 minutes using a 195kW charger, while a 50kW DC charger will take 95 minutes. The Spectre is powered by two electric motors – one on each axle – generating a combined output of 585hp and 900Nm. The brand asserts that the 2,890kg Spectre can accelerate to 100kph in just 4.5 seconds.

The Spectre is built on Rolls-Royce’s all-aluminium spaceframe architecture, known as the Architecture of Luxury. This platform, which also supports the current Phantom, Cullinan, and Ghost. The Spectre is touted to be 30 percent more rigid than any previous Rolls-Royce and incorporates active suspension and four-wheel steering.

Measuring 5,475mm in length and 2,017mm in width, the Spectre is a large vehicle. It features the broadest grille ever fitted to a Rolls-Royce, designed for aerodynamic efficiency and equipped with 22 LEDs for gentle illumination at night. The Spirit of Ecstasy has also been aerodynamically optimized and boasts a drag coefficient of 0.25.

The front of the Spectre is adorned with ultra-slim high-mounted LED DRLs, with the main headlamp cluster positioned below. The rear features a fastback roof panel that extends from the A-pillar to the luggage compartment. Its vertical tail-lamps exhibit jewel-like detailing and are finished in a neutral color, allowing customers to customize them according to their preference. The Spectre rides on aero-optimized 23-inch wheels.

The interior of the Spectre bears a strong resemblance to existing Rolls-Royce models. A new addition is the starlight liner, previously only offered on the roof, which is now also incorporated into the door pads. Customers can also opt for wood panelling for the doors.

The dashboard panel on the passenger side is illuminated with the ‘Spectre’ nameplate and surrounded by a cluster of over 5,500 star-like illuminations. The cabin also showcases exquisite stitching, embroidery, intricate piping, and more.