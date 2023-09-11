comscore
No phone or card required, pay for fuel using car's FASTag and infotainment system: Here's how

ToneTag's 'Pay by Car' feature allows users to pay for fuel with FasTag using car's infotainment system.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Sep 11, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

Fuel station
Fuel station

Story Highlights

  • ToneTag has announced a new feature called 'Pay by Car'.
  • The feature lets you pay for fuel without directly using cards and phones.
  • Users can pay for fuel at fuel stations using car's infotainment system.

Now you can pay for fuel using your car’s FASTag and infotainment system. Amazon and Mastercard-backed firm ToneTag has announced a new payment mode for vehicles (via TOI). The feature called ‘pay by car’ lets you pay using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) linked car infotainment system.

Here’s how you can pay for fuel using car’s infotainment system/FasTag

The new ‘pay by car’ feature is an easy-to-use feature where users simply have to link their UPI ID with their car’s infotainment screen. There should also be a FASTag on your vehicle. Once you get these things done, you will be able to enter the fuel station and pay without your card or phone.

1. When a car drives to a fuel station, the fuel dispenser number will show up on the car’s infotainment system. Simultaneously, it will announce the customer’s arrival to inform the fuel station staff.

2. Upon fueling up the car, users will have to enter the amount announced through the soundbox to complete the online transaction.

Users can also use the ‘pay by car’ feature to recharge their FasTags. Upon recharging, the balance will be shown on the car’s infotainment screen.

Recently at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF),  ToneTag unveiled conversational payments on UPI in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The feature lets users transfer funds using voice commands.

Sometime back, it also announced voice-based offline payments for feature phones. In this, the feature phone user calls the IVR number 6366 200 200 and chooses the Pay to Merchant option. Then the user taps their mobile phone on the merchant device (POD), and press # once the POD emits the unique tone. The user then enters the amount to pay, followed by their UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

