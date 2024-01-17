2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched in India: Check price, features

Land Rover on Wednesday launched the all-new Discovery Sport in India. The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport comes with some updates to the exterior and has two engine options. The SUV also gets a glass black finish giving it a stealthy look. Let’s take a look at the price and features of the new SUV.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport India price

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport is priced starting at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It comes in Dynamic SE trim and is offered in two engine options. The SUV also has a 7-seater configuration and up to 24-seat configurations.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport features

The all-new Discovery Sport features a stealthy black finish that also has a piano black front grille. The front and the back of the SUV are similar to its sibling Discovery. Overall, it has a clean matte finish giving a macho road presence. The vehicle stands on 19-inch alloy wheels.

The Discovery Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that produces 248 hp and 365 Nm of torque. Another engine option is the 2.0-litre diesel engine generating 204 hp power and 430 Nm torque. The choice of transmission here is lone automatic. The new SUV is a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Coming to the interior, the SUV has a slew of tech features. It has an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system that comes with its own highlights. It supports Apple CarPlay for Apple iPhones and Android Auto for Android smartphones. The instrument cluster on this one is also fully digital. The car has a 3D surround view camera and ClearSight ground view feature.

Other features of the SUV include climate control and a new gear selector system. The also comes with two USB Type-C chargers in each row for charging. Additionally, it has Cabin Air Purification Plus with PM2.5 filtration for a cleaner and safer interior environment.