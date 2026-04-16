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THIS city in India leads in ChatGPT usage: What OpenAI report reveals

AI usage in India is growing fast, but it is still concentrated in big cities. The next challenge is making these tools accessible and useful for a wider population.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Apr 16, 2026, 11:52 PM (IST)

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Delhi NCR Leads AI Usage

According to OpenAI, Delhi-NCR has the highest number of ChatGPT users in India, showing strong adoption in the region.

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Other Cities Following

Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are also witnessing high AI usage, especially for work, coding, and everyday tasks.

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AI Usage Is Concentrated

The top 10 cities account for nearly 50% of all AI users in India, even though they represent less than 10% of the population.

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AI Adoption In India

AI adoption in India is about 3x more concentrated compared to countries like the US, UK, Brazil, and Germany.

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Kind Of ChatGPT usage

India is among the top five countries globally where users are using AI for advanced tasks like coding, reasoning, and data analysis.

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Yet, Big Gap Between Cities And Towns

People in major cities use AI for data analysis up to 30 times more than those in smaller towns, showing a clear usage gap.

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Positive Signs In Education And Health

States like Assam are seeing higher AI use in education, while regions like Jammu & Kashmir show strong usage in health-related queries.

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OpenAI s Planning

The focus now is on expanding AI access beyond big cities, with efforts in education, partnerships, and localised use cases across sectors.