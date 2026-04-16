THIS city in India leads in ChatGPT usage: What OpenAI report reveals

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: Apr 16, 2026, 11:52 PM (IST)
According to OpenAI, Delhi-NCR has the highest number of ChatGPT users in India, showing strong adoption in the region.
Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are also witnessing high AI usage, especially for work, coding, and everyday tasks.
The top 10 cities account for nearly 50% of all AI users in India, even though they represent less than 10% of the population.
AI adoption in India is about 3x more concentrated compared to countries like the US, UK, Brazil, and Germany.
India is among the top five countries globally where users are using AI for advanced tasks like coding, reasoning, and data analysis.
People in major cities use AI for data analysis up to 30 times more than those in smaller towns, showing a clear usage gap.
States like Assam are seeing higher AI use in education, while regions like Jammu & Kashmir show strong usage in health-related queries.
The focus now is on expanding AI access beyond big cities, with efforts in education, partnerships, and localised use cases across sectors.
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