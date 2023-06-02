comscore
Microsoft rolls out AI-powered "Designer" for Teams along with bunch of other features

Designer is similar to Canva, which can be used by Microsoft Teams users to generate designs for presentations, posters, digital postcards and more.

  Published: June 2, 2023 9:37 AM IST

Microsoft teams

Microsoft has announced Designer for the free version of Teams. Designer is an AI-powered art generation tool. It is available for preview on Windows 11.  Also Read - Microsoft announces free Xbox Game Pass games for June 2023: Farworld Pioneers, Amnesia: The Bunker, more

“Today we’re announcing the most significant set of updates to the free version of Microsoft Teams since December 2022, which will begin rolling out to customers now,” Microsoft said in a blog post. Also Read - Apple’s Migraine could give hackers complete access to your Mac: How you can protect yourself

Designer is similar to Canva, which can be used by Microsoft Teams users to generate designs for presentations, posters, digital postcards and more. These designs can also be shared on social media and other channels.  Also Read - No ChatGPT-drafted content in my court: US Judge tells lawyers

Designer leverages OpenAI’s text-to-image AI DALL-E 2 to conceive designs. It accepts text prompts or uploaded images, and the result can be further customized and personalised through the drop-downs and text boxes. 

Designer was originally announced in October last year and additional features such as caption generation and animated visuals were added to it in April this year. It can be accessed via the web and in the Microsoft Edge browser’s sidebar. Microsoft has said advanced editing features will come to Designer in the near future. 

Microsoft might monetize Designer through Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions, but the company is yet to disclose more details on pricing. However, Microsoft has said that some features of Designer will remain free. 

What else? 

Microsoft GroupMe users can now start a Teams call from inside any new or existing group chat. In addition to this, Windows 11 users can now connect, share and collaborate in Discord-like groups with Teams’ communities feature. This will allow users to “create communities, host events, moderate content and get notified about upcoming events and activities.” MacOS and Windows 10 will come in the near future. 

In addition to this, a new communities discovery feature is set to be rolled out in the next few weeks on Windows 11, iOS and Android. This will allow Teams users to join communities focused on topics like parenting, gaming, gardening, technology and remote work.

On iOS and Android, community owners will have the option to allow their communities to be discovered on Teams. They can also accept or reject requests to join their communities and assign owner controls to other members of the group. Owners can also create polls via MSForms and share posts as emails. 

Microsoft has also announced introduced a new capture experience with updated filter and markup tools that will allow users to record videos from their mobile devices. In addition to this, community owners on iOS can scan and invite emails and phone numbers from an online document, paper directory or other list using their phone camera.

 

