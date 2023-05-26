Windows 11 is getting a very useful taskbar feature

comscore
News

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 a very useful taskbar feature: Here are the details

News

Microsoft is planning to add a force quit option to the Windows 11 taskbar, which will allow users to force-quit crashed apps and buggy ones directly from the taskbar.

Highlights

  • Microsoft has rolled out a new feature to Windows 11.
  • The update brings updates to Windows 11 taskbar.
  • Windows 11 users will get these features in a couple of months.
windows 11

Microsoft is planning to add a force quit option to the Windows 11 taskbar, which will allow users to force-quit crashed apps and buggy ones directly from the taskbar. Also Read - From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT to give users AI services

The feature is similar to macOS, where users do not need to open Task Manager to quit apps. Also Read - Microsoft announces new features for Windows 11: Smarter VPN access, BLE support, more

According to The Verge, Microsoft confirmed at its Build developers conference this week that it’s adding the feature soon, which first appeared in some early test versions of Windows 11. Also Read - Microsoft integrates AI front & centre into Windows 11 with Windows Copilot

Moreover, the tech giant has also released a new Windows 11 test build, which includes another taskbar improvement.

The company introduced a new ‘never combine mode’, which lets users see each app window on the taskbar individually with labels.

In addition to various enhancements, the latest build also includes backup and restore functionalities for PCs, making it much easier to restore apps, settings, and even passwords and credentials for Wi-Fi networks on a new PC.

Microsoft is also refining and improving its collection of emojis for Windows 11 to make them more recognisable.

Users of Windows 11 should be able to access all of these new features within a few months.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has rolled out an update to the Photos app in Windows 11, which includes a broad set of new features, improvements, and fixes based on feedback.

The Photos app in Windows 11 allows users to view, organise, and share photos from their PC, OneDrive, and iCloud.

With this update, Microsoft has introduced features like a slideshow experience, timeline scrollbar, and spot fix.

— IANS

  • Published Date: May 26, 2023 4:55 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Windows 11 is getting a very useful taskbar feature

Infinix Inbook X2 Slim India launch date revealed

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 to launch soon in Green color

Google Search gets generative AI-based features: Check details

WhatsApp to soon bring usernames for everyone

From Microsoft to Air India, here are top companies using ChatGPT

Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: Things we're excited about

WWDC 2023: Apple is all about safety and support, says Indian developer duo

WhatsApp scams, upcoming phones, what is a laptop: Tech news roundup

Google Pixel 7a vs Google Pixel 7: What's different?

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global
In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL

Features

In conversation with Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO SPPL
WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

WhatsApp Working On New Feature 'Channels' For Broadcasting Information - Watch Video
Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video

Tech Updates/ launch

Twitter’s legacy check mark removal hits legacy accounts, celebrities and even the pope - Watch Video