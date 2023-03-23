comscore Microsoft introduces ‘Bing Image Creator’ powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E
Microsoft introduces 'Bing Image Creator' powered by OpenAI's DALL-E

Bing Image Creator integrated into Bing chat has started to roll out to Bing preview users, also it is available in Microsoft Edge from the Image Creator icon.

Microsoft has introduced a new feature ‘Bing Image Creator’ to the new Bing and Edge preview, which allows users to create an image simply by using their own words to describe the picture they want to see — powered by an advanced version of the Open AI’s DALL-E model. Bing Image Creator integrated into Bing chat has started to roll out to Bing preview users, also it is available in Microsoft Edge from the Image Creator icon in the sidebar for both desktop and mobile users around the world in English. Also Read - Google is opening its ChatGPT rival Bard to public, but you may not be able to use it yet

Moreover, the company said that it will soon integrate Image Creator into Edge from the new Bing button in chat mode in the preview version of Edge. Also Read - Microsoft reportedly working on new app store for games

“By typing in a description of an image, providing additional context like location or activity, and choosing an art style, Image Creator will generate an image from your own imagination. It’s like your creative copilot. Just type something like ‘draw an image’ or ‘create an image’ as a prompt in chat to get creating a visual for a newsletter to friends or as inspiration for redecorating your living room,” Microsoft said in a blogpost. Also Read - Microsoft is likely to add a Crypto Wallet feature to Edge browser

Along with the new image generator, Bing is getting two new search features — Visual Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0. “To support the growing demand for more visual search experiences, we are also making Stories and Knowledge Cards 2.0 available to all Bing users,” the company said.

Knowledge Cards 2.0 is an AI-powered infographic-inspired experience that provides fun facts and key information at a glance.

The company said that it has been updated to include interactive, dynamic content like charts, graphs, timelines, visual stories and more.

 

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 12:13 PM IST
