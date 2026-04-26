ChatGPT 5.5 vs Claude Opus 4.7: Which model should you trust?

Artificial Intelligence tools are taking the centre stage in our lives in day to day activities. From studying to writing research paper, every task involves AI. In this regard, two of the main giants in the AI field – OpenAI and Anthropic are always indulging in head to head competition. Both companies recently launched their new AI models. Also Read: OpenAI's GPT-5 Officially Released: Key Features, Pricing, And How It Compares To GPT 4

OpenAI launched ChatGPT 5.5 and Anthropic launched Opus 4.7. The two companies launched their model with an aim to make daily work useful, coding can be easily done, and they can help in problem-solving. Nevertheless, both the models have different approaches, where one focuses on speed and task completion, and other is based on careful thinking and detailed answers. Also Read: Anthropic Unveils Claude Opus 4 and Sonnet 4: The Next-Level AI Models for Coding and Reasoning

My article will explain how both the models perform and how they can be understood in simple terms.

ChatGPT 5.5 vs Open 4.7: Price and Availability

The first comparison that we will delve into comes on pricing and availability. Both models are not free for all users, and hence you will have to pay some subscription money to use the platforms.

Talking about the ChatGPT 5.5, it is available to paid users of ChatGPT, including Plus and Pro members. The model is also equipped with the different version that is designed for deeper thinking and better performances.

On the other hand we have Opus 4.7, which is available to users with higher subscription plans like Pro and Max.

Interestingly, both the models are built to provide developers with API access, meaning if you are a developer then you can use both the models in your apps.

In terms of pricing, both models have similar starting price for input tokens.

For example: ChatGPT Plus comes with Rs 1999 per month and ChatGPT Pro is available with Rs 10,699 per month. For using ChatGPT 5.5, you have to have the subscription of both these plans.

For Opus 4.7:

Input Tokens: $5 per million tokens (approximately ₹415 to ₹465 per million).

Output Tokens: $25 per million tokens (approximately ₹2,075 to ₹2,325 per million).

ChatGPT 5.5 vs Opus 4.7: Performance Analysis

To understand which model is better, I gave prompt to both the models and tested their output. My prompt included logic, reasoning, and real-world problems.

Prompt:

“A shop sells three types of pens: cheap, medium, and premium. The probability of picking each pen is equal. The cheap pen works 50% of the time, the medium pen works 80% of the time, and the premium pen always works. If you pick a pen and it works twice in a row, what is the probability it will work the third time?”

ChatGPT 5.5 vs Opus 4.7 Response

ChatGPT-5.5 gave a simple explanation. It explained the steps and provided a final answer. The answer was not too technical and helpful for someone who is beginner in coding.

But Claude Opus 4.7 also gave the correct solution and more detail. It went into a little more detail how probability works and how the formula works in general.

In this particular case, Claude was better because it went into more detail about the reasoning, whereas ChatGPT was more succinct.

ChatGPT 5.5 vs Opus 4.7: Benchmark Analysis

Benchmarks are used to evaluate the performance of AI models.

ChatGPT-5.5 excelled in work-related tasks. It achieved higher results for task automation, tool use and productivity. It also performed better in computer-based tasks.

Claude Opus 4.7 scored better in programming and problem solving. It was better in solving more complex problems in code and longer texts.

Put simply, ChatGPT is faster but less precise, while Claude is slower but more precise.

ChatGPT 5.5 vs Opus 4.7: Coding and Technical Performance

My husband helped in testing coding and technical performance.

Claude Opus 4.7 excels in practical coding tasks. It’s better at debugging and understanding code. This is helpful for programmers on major projects.

ChatGPT-5.5 is also good at coding but is faster and easier to use. It’s more suitable for automation, speedy tasks, and other programming assistance.

ChatGPT 5.5 vs Opus 4.7: Features and Tools Comparison

The functions of both models include question answering, writing and coding assistance.

But there are some differences.

ChatGPT-5.5 has more features within the platform. It can generate images and interactive elements with extra models. This makes it more versatile for creative uses.

Claude Opus 4.7 provides greater capabilities for data analysis, document processing and structured data. It doesn’t generate images but has good work tools.

Here’s What we Found in Our Analysis: Which Model is Better

Both models are capable, but have different purposes.

ChatGPT-5.5 is for users who need fast, straightforward responses, explanations and tools for everyday tasks. It is fast and easy to use.

Claude Opus 4.7 is better for people who need more reasoning, improved coding capabilities, and more analysis.

So, if you want something fast and easy to use, ChatGPT is best. If the goal is quality, Claude is preferred.

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Both models demonstrate the advancements in the real-world applications of AI. It depends on what you’re doing.