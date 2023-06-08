comscore
News

Google Bard is now more logical as it uses a new technique

AI

Bard now uses a new technique called "implicit code execution" to recognise computational prompts and run code in the background.

Highlights

  • Google has improved Bard's logic and reasoning ability.
  • Google Bard now uses a new technique called "implicit code execution".
  • Google also announced a new export option to Google Sheets in Bard.
googlebard

Tech giant Google has introduced new improvements in its artificial intelligence (AI)-chatbot Bard, including better logic and reasoning skills. Also Read - No ChatGPT-drafted content in my court: US Judge tells lawyers

Bard now uses a new technique called “implicit code execution” to recognise computational prompts and run code in the background, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday. Also Read - New Twitter CEO, WhatsApp scams, AI everywhere and more: This week in tech

As a result, it can respond to string manipulation, coding questions and mathematical operations more correctly. Also Read - How to use Google Bard now that it's in India: Guide

“Our new method allows Bard to generate and execute code to boost its reasoning and math abilities. This approach takes inspiration from a well-studied dichotomy in human intelligence, notably covered in Daniel Kahneman’s book ‘Thinking, Fast and Slow’– Athe separation of ‘System 1’ and ‘System 2’ thinking,” it added.

System 1 thinking is fast, intuitive and effortless. On the other hand, System 2 thinking is slow, deliberate and effortful.

With the latest update, the company has combined the capabilities of both Large language models (LLMs) (System 1) and traditional code (System 2) to help improve the accuracy of Bard’s responses.

“We’ve seen this method improve the accuracy of Bard’s responses to computation-based word and math problems in our internal challenge datasets by approximately 30 per cent,” the tech giant said.

Also, the company announced that Bard now offers a new export option to Google Sheets.

With the new feature, users can export the tables that Bard creates in its responses directly to Sheets.

IANS

  • Published Date: June 8, 2023 5:28 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Google Bard is now more smarter

Sam Altman confirms OpenAI is not training ChatGPT-5 currently

Upcoming Xiaomi 14 Pro may offer 5X telescopic zoom

JioTag Bluetooth tracker launched in India: All details here

Realme 11 Pro, Realme Pro Plus arrive in India: Check details

Top 17 lesser known iOS 17 features that you should check out

How Apple will help you understand your mental health with new tools

iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10: All eligible devices

Top 17 features coming to Apple's iPhones this fall

Everything we know about Apple Reality Pro so far

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video

Tech Updates/Launch

WWDC 2023: Everything You Need To Know About Apple VisionPro Mixed Reality Headset - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Nathan Lawson Mclean, Design Manager, Floorcare, Dyson - Video
Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Mr. Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy
Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global

TECH Talks

Exclusive Interview with Ravi Kunwar - Vice President - India & APAC - HMD Global