The ChatGPT app on iOS now allows paid users to access information from the web using Microsoft's Bing. In the app's latest update, OpenAI says subscribers who pay for its $20 (Rs 1650 approximately) per month ChatGPT Plus plan get up-to-date information from the internet.

OpenAI says Browsing is helpful for queries that go beyond ChatGPT's original training data such as recent events and other information. When Browsing is turned off, ChatGPT's knowledge stops in 2021.

"Plus users can now use Browsing to get comprehensive answers and current insights on events and information that extend beyond the model's original training data," as per ChatGPT release notes.

If you want to search for information on the web using ChatGPT’s iOS, here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable this feature.

A step-by-step guide on how to enable web browsing on ChatGPT app for iOS

Step 1: Go to Settings and then enable the Browsing option in the New Features section.

Step 2: From there, select GPT-4 from the model switcher.

Step 3: Tap Browse with Bing from the dropdown.

The ChatGPT app for iOS was launched last month and is available to download. iPhone users can go to the Apple App Store and download the app. Microsoft-backed OpenAI started the availability of ChatGPT’s iOS app with the launch in the US, along with the promise that the app would become available in more countries. A few days later, the app was rolled out in 11 countries.

Microsoft, which made a multibillion-dollar investment into OpenAI earlier this year, announced Bing would become the default search engine for ChatGPT during its Build event in May.

The integration is already available as a beta to Plus users in the ChatGPT web app, which “knows when and how to browse the web to answer questions about recent topics and events.” The free version of ChatGPT, on the other hand, is only able to surface information up to the year 2021.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has improved the ChatGPT application on iOS and iPadOS with the addition of ‘Drag and Drop’ support. With this new feature, individual messages can now be dragged and dropped into other applications. The app now also uses the whole iPad screen with the new update. Moreover, the company introduced Siri and Shortcuts integration for ChatGPT, which means that the app can now be used directly with Siri and Shortcuts.