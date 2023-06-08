ChatGPT app for iOS now lets you drag and drop messages

OpenAI on Thursday updated the ChatGPT application on iOS and iPadOS with the introduction of ‘Drag and Drop’ support. With this new feature, individual messages can now be dragged and dropped into other applications. The app now also takes advantage of the entire iPad screen with the new update. Moreover, the company introduced Siri and Shortcuts integration for ChatGPT, which means that the app can now be used directly with Siri and Shortcuts. Also Read - Microsoft plans to offer OpenAI's GPT models to government: Check details

Last month, the ChatGPT app was released for iOS users in India as the company expanded the availability of the app to more countries. Currently, OpenAI has the ChatGPT app only for iOS and has an Android version in the plans, which it promised to bring soon to the market. Also Read - ChatGPT fails urologists exam in the US

Meanwhile, the company introduced a feature called ‘shared links’ for the app, which allows users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others. Also Read - OpenAI CEO Sam Altman does not plan to take company public

“Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks,” OpenAI said.

In related news, OpenAI’s chief executive officer Sam Altman is visiting India. In addition to meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Altman is also taking part in various discussions on what lies ahead of the world with AI. During an interview with Economic Times, Altman reaffirmed that generative AI will definitely cause some people to lose their jobs. But to balance his answer, he said that there will be some new jobs, as well, because of AI.

“Every tech revolution leads to job change. In two generations, we can adapt to any amount of labour market change and there are new jobs and they are usually better. That is going to happen here, too. Some jobs are going to go away. There will be new, better jobs that are difficult to imagine today,” Altman was quoted as saying.

— Written with inputs from IANS