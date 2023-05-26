ChatGPT iOS app now available in India: How to install and use

OpenAI has widened the rollout of the mobile app of its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT to include 33 more countries, including India. The ChatGPT app for iOS is now available to download for users in India. iPhone users can head to the Apple App Store and download the app. Also Read - China's Baidu says will soon launch generative AI model to counter ChatGPT

With the latest expansion, ChatGPT is now available in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Germany, Ghana, France, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, New Zealand, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, South Korea, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Microsoft-backed OpenAI initiated the rollout of ChatGPT's iOS app with the launch in the US, alongside the promise that the app would become available in more countries. A few days later, the app was rolled out in 11 countries.

According to a TechCrunch report, citing data from an app intelligence firm data.ai, ChatGPT mobile app surpassed half a million downloads in the first six days of launch in the US. The spike in the installation of the ChatGPT app on the iPhone also represented a decline in third-party AI apps. It also gave a dent in the popularity of other high-performing apps that provided users with ChatGPT-related services, such as Bing and Microsoft Edge apps.

How to download and install the ChatGPT app on your iPhone