X (formerly Twitter) has added a host of new features to its platform in the past couple of months. The list includes features such as support for long-form articles, ability to download videos from X, and share up to two-hour long videos on the platform. Now, X is planning to add a new feature that will enable users to make payments directly from its platform.

The news comes as a courtesy of X CEO Linda Yaccarino, who shared a video from her official X handle. The two-minute-long video shared by the X executive details the company’s vision for the platform and the kind of features that we should expect from the company in the near feature. One of features that will be available on X in the near future will enable users to send money directly from X’s Direct Messaging feature. However, the video didn’t elaborate on how exactly this feature will work.

Another feature coming to X will enable users to make voice and video calls from the Direct Messages section in the X app. The video shows that this functionality will be available via a calling button that will be placed right next to the Information icon on top in a chat. The video shared by the X CEO also shows users will be able to easily switch between audio and video calls simply by tapping a button. This interface will look a lot like the one available on WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the X CEO has hinted towards the platform getting voice and video calling feature. Details about the calling feature coming to X were shared by Yaccarino in an interview with CNBC. “Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles, subscribe to your favorite creators, who are now earning a real living on the platform. You look at the video, and soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” she had said at the time. Now, it looks like the company is inching closer to the roll out.

As far as availability of the payments feature is concerned, the X CEO didn’t talk about the timeline of launch. That said, we will keep an eye out for details. So, stay tuned.