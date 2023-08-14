X CEO Linda Yaccarino has confirmed that the microblogging platform will introduce video calls on its platform in the coming weeks. Details about the upcoming feature were divulged by Yaccarino in an interview with CNBC.

“Experiences and evolution into long-form video and articles, subscribe to your favorite creators, who are now earning a real living on the platform. You look at the video, and soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” Yaccarino was quoted as saying in the interview. During the interview, she also emphasized the central role of real-time interactions within the rebranded X platform.

READ MORE X bans record over 23 lakh accounts for policy violations in India in June-July

The new feature will allow users to make one-on-one video calls with their friends and followers, as well as group video calls with up to 10 people. This new feature will be available in the Direct Messages (DM) section of the app. To make a video call, users will have to tap on the person’s profile picture and select the “Video Call” option. Users will also be able to start a video call from a group DM by clicking the “Start Video Call” option from the three dots in the upper right corner of the X, formerly known as the Twitter, app.

READ MORE X lowers the bar for creators to earn money from their posts but there is a twist

The X CEO also revealed that the video calls on X will be end-to-end encrypted as they are on platforms such as WhatsApp. This means that only the people on the call will be able to see and hear each other and that the company will not be able to access any part of the conversation at any point.

X’s video calling feature will be a major step forward for the platform. It will make it easier for users to connect with each other in real-time, whether they’re just chatting with friends or collaborating on a project. It will also make it possible for users to attend virtual events or give presentations.

The upcoming feature is part of Musk’s strategy to make the platform an “everything” app.

That said, this is not the only feature that Musk has introduced on X lately. It had introduced a new feature for its paid subscribers that enables them to hide their checkmarks. With this feature, X users can choose to hide the verification checkmark on their profile and posts. The company also introduced another feature on its platform that enables its users to download videos shared by other users on the platform. This new feature is available to Twitter Blue subscribers only.

— Nishtha Srivastava