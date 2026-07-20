The truth about smartphones under Rs 40000: Our top picks

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Nothing Phone 4b Rs 34999

The Nothing Phone 4b is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 6.78-inch display and a 6000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The phone features a 50 MP + 8 MP rear camera and a 16 MP front camera. It delivers reliable performance for daily use and entertainment. This phone is priced at Rs 34999.