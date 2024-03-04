comscore
WhatsApp working on feature to allow chatting on Telegram, other apps

WhatsApp could be close to launching support for third-party chats on its app, allowing people to talk to Telegram and Signal users.

Edited By: Shubham Verma

Published: Mar 04, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow interoperability.
WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow interoperability.

Story Highlights

  • WhatsApp is working on interoperability of different chat apps.
  • It will soon allow users to chat with people on third-party apps.
  • The new tool is required as part of the European Union's new law.

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on the integration of third-party messaging apps into its platform to make chatting between different services easier. The Meta-owned app is not doing it out of its will, but because it is required to as part of the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), set to come into effect by March 6, 2024. WhatsApp has been recognised as one of the gatekeepers, which is why it would need to allow interoperability through the under-development tools. A new report has said the latest beta versions now show how the interoperability will work on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo has reported that the latest WhatsApp beta releases (versions 2.24.5.20 and 2.24.6.2) have begun to show what the integration of third-party services such as Telegram and Signal will look like. And WhatsApp is taking an informed approach to avoid any scrutiny from the European Commission. The screenshots in the report show there would be a new section in WhatsApp where users can manage third-party chats.

Image: WABetaInfo

How it will work

For now, there seem to be two options here: ‘Turn off’ and ‘Selected apps’. WhatsApp will give users control over the apps they want to interact with inside the app if they at all want to. Not only can they choose the apps from ‘Selected apps’, but they can also entirely turn off third-party chats. Another screenshot from the watchdog shows what a third-party chat screen would look like. This screenshot shows Instagram mentioned as a third-party app, but WABetaInfo clarified it is just an example.

WhatsApp has not said when the interoperability will be available to users, but considering the EU’s landmark law is set to kick in later this week, it should not be a long wait. In addition to developing interoperability for Android, WhatsApp is also working on adding third-party chats to its iPhone app. That means the launch is imminent, but WhatsApp has pointed out in a recent notice that third-party chats will be accessible in its app only within the “European Region.” That means unless other governments impose a similar regulation, WhatsApp will not support third-party chats in markets outside of the EU.

