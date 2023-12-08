Meta recently introduced end-to-end encryption in Messenger and now the company is also enhancing WhatsApp with a new feature. The new feature called self-destructing voice messages allows users to send a voice message that can only be played once before it vanishes. It is similar to the “View Once” option for photos and videos that was launched in 2021. Meta suggests that this feature could enhance security in conversations where you wouldn’t want the information to be stored digitally, such as planning a surprise or sharing sensitive data like a one-time-use credit card number with a friend or relative.

“We introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Today, we’re excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

These messages will be marked with a “one-time” icon, alerting the recipient that they can only play the message once before it disappears. This ensures that they won’t try to play it in a noisy environment or will be ready to write down any important details from the message.

WhatsApp assures that these messages, along with the “View Once” photos and videos, are protected by default with end-to-end encryption.

“As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation,” WhatsApp said.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on WhatsApp, here is a step-by-step guide on how to send a “view once” voice message on WhatsApp.

A step-by-step guide on how to send a “view once” voice message on WhatsApp

Step 1: Launch an individual or group chat. Step 2: Select the microphone icon. Step 3: Swipe upwards to lock the recording. Step 4: Press and hold the record button. Step 5: Wait for the button to turn green, indicating that you’re in “view once” mode. Step 6: Hit the send button. Step 7: If the recipient has enabled read messages, you’ll see a receipt in the chat indicating that they’ve opened your “view once” media or voice message.

This update to WhatsApp is part of a series of privacy-centric updates to Meta’s social platforms. The company has fulfilled some of its encryption promises, including the rollout of encryption to WhatsApp chat backups in 2021 and the recent implementation of end-to-end encryption in Messenger.

The new “View Once” feature for voice messages on WhatsApp is being rolled out worldwide over the next few days, according to the company. As a result, you might not see the option in your app right away, but it should appear soon.