WhatsApp Rolls Out New Features: Missed Call Messages, Status Stickers, Meta AI Tools And More 

WhatsApp has introduced a fresh batch of features ahead of the year-end, bringing useful updates to calling, chats, Status, and Meta AI tools. The new features are meant to make chatting and calling a bit smoother across devices, especially as people start catching up more during the holiday season.

Missed Call Messages, Reactions in Voice Chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new missed call message feature that lets users leave a quick voice or video note when someone doesn't pick up a call. Instead of texting later, callers can now record a short message in one tap, depending on whether it was a voice or video call.

Voice chats, which allow group members to join conversations without ringing everyone, are also getting an upgrade. You can now react inside a voice chat, letting you acknowledge something quickly without cutting anyone off. On video calls, WhatsApp is introducing speaker spotlight, which automatically highlights the person talking so it's easier to follow the conversation.

Meta AI Image Tools Come to Chats

WhatsApp is improving its Meta AI features with upgraded image generation models from Midjourney and Flux. Users should notice better output when creating images for chats or Status updates, especially during the festive season.

Another new addition lets users animate photos into short videos. The animation option is useful for turning regular photos into short clips, whether it’s for a greeting or just adding something light to your chats.

On desktop, WhatsApp has added a media tab that helps you look up shared photos, documents, links, and other files in one place instead of scrolling through long conversations.

WhatsApp has also simplified link previews so long URLs don’t take up too much space in the chat window.

New Status Stickers and Channel Questions

For Status updates, WhatsApp is adding new interactive stickers, music lyrics, and question prompts. Users can now share updates that others can tap, react to, or respond to directly.

WhatsApp Channels is also receiving a small but useful upgrade. Admins can now post questions to gather feedback or interact with followers in real time.