WhatsApp groups could soon let admins share recent chats with new members

WhatsApp is working on a feature that could make it easier to add new people to group chats. The platform is testing an option that allows users to share a limited number of recent group messages with newly added participants, instead of starting them off with a blank chat window.

The feature is currently available to a small number of beta users on both Android and iOS. While it has not been rolled out publicly yet, early details give a clear idea of how it is expected to work.

How the feature works

Right now, when someone is added to a WhatsApp group, they can only see messages sent after they join. With the new option, users adding a member may get a prompt asking whether they want to share recent messages from the group.

If they choose to do so, they can select up to 100 messages from the last 14 days. Users also have the option to share fewer messages or skip the step entirely. Instead of leaving new members to figure things out on their own, the option lets groups share a small portion of recent messages for context, without opening up the entire chat history. This can be useful in work groups, event-related chats, or community conversations that run over several days.

What new members will see

Messages shared using this option will not blend in with regular group chats. They will appear differently, so it is clear these are older messages shared to give new members some context, not messages being sent in real time.

WhatsApp is also adding a system message so that everyone in the group knows when recent messages have been shared and who shared them. When recent messages are shared, everyone in the group will see a note saying who shared the chat history with the new member. This ensures other participants are aware that older messages have been forwarded.

Privacy and encryption

According to WhatsApp, the feature does not change how end-to-end encryption works. The messages are shared directly from the device of the person adding the new member, and they remain encrypted when delivered. WhatsApp itself does not gain access to the content being shared.

Availability

There is no confirmed timeline yet for a wider rollout. Since the feature is already being tested on both Android and iOS, it is likely to reach more users once testing is complete.

For now, the option remains limited to beta builds, with more clarity expected closer to a public release.