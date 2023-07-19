Twitter is working on a new feature called ‘Articles’. This feature is a rebranded version of Twitter Notes, which was announced last year.

Twitter is working on a new feature called ‘Articles’. This feature is a rebranded version of Twitter Notes, which was announced last year before Elon Musk took over the platform.

At the time, the feature was meant to allow Twitter users to express themselves freely, without worrying about the usual Twitter character limit of 280 characters. But now, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Twitter Blue subscribers can tweet up to 25,000 characters making this feature vague.

However, Musk has confirmed that the company is still working on this feature and the feature has been rebranded as Twitter Articles.

A Twitter user who goes by the name “周子愉 Fausto Chou” discovered the changed name and shared a screenshot, he said, “Twitter quietly renamed Notes, which was in the experimental stage, to Articles earlier in the day!”

Musk in a reply to the tweet about the new name said that Articles will let users post media-rich, in-depth articles. He added that users could even write a book and publish it there.

“This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want,” Elon Musk said.

Articles is a different section from the usual timeline, where users can write longer content without the usual restrictions of a tweet. This allows users to include photos, videos and other tweets in an Article. Users can tweet Articles, and Articles that are published will appear in the user’s Twitter profile.

Notes was first revealed last year and was only available to some people in Canada, Ghana, the UK and the US.

Meanwhile, last week, Twitter began paying creators a share of ad revenue that was served in the replies of their posts and this weekend, Elon Musk addressed many concerns from creators on issues such as types of accounts that were eligible for monetization, rate limits and others.

Some creators were not eligible for “Twitter Blue Verified” because of an old rule of Twitter. The rule says that profiles with “animals or fictional characters” cannot get subscriptions unless they are part of the Twitter brand or organisation.

An account with the username “Battle Beagle” pointed out this policy to Musk who took note of it and replied, “Consider this silly policy deleted as of now.”

Musk replied to another tweet and said that verified users would be able to post 50 percent more tweets. The Twitter owner also said that, in the near future, Twitter would start to share the ad revenue from profile page views with users.