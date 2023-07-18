comscore Now, you can earn double revenue from Twitter: Here's how
18 Jul, 2023 | Tuesday
Twitter updates its policy on rate limit and revenue sharing: Here's what you need to know

Edited By: Om Gupta | 1 minute, 57 seconds read

Published:Jul 18, 2023, 10:26 AM IST | Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Story Highlights

Elon Musk addressed many concerns from creators on issues such as types of accounts that were eligible for monetization, rate limits and others.

As Twitter is facing stiff competition from its rival Instagram Thread, Twitter owner Elon Musk has started taking some extra steps to retain creators on the platform.  

After Twitter, Instagram Threads announces Rate Limit: Here's what Elon Musk has to say

Last week, Twitter began paying creators a share of ad revenue that was served in the replies of their posts and this weekend, Elon Musk addressed many concerns from creators on issues such as types of accounts that were eligible for monetization, rate limits and others.

Twitter rolls out new features to stop spammy DMs, offer revenue to select creators

As the platform has begun sharing ad revenue with “Twitter Blue Verified” creators, some creators pointed out a legacy policy of Twitter that was preventing them from becoming eligible for subscriptions. The policy says that the profile that featured “animals or fictional characters” are ineligible for subscription unless those were directly affiliated with the Twitter account’s brand or organization.  

Twitter blocks links to rival Threads as concerns around user base grow

An account with the username “Battle Beagle” pointed out this policy to Musk who took note of it and replied, “Consider this silly policy deleted as of now.”

Another verified account dubbed “Peeny2x” said that he was hitting the rate limit a lot. To this Musk replied that it should take around eight hours of continuous scrolling to hit the limit unless Twitter was doing something wrong.

In response to another tweet from the same user, Musk said that Twitter would increase the rate limit for Verified users by 50 percent, which would take effect in a matter of hours.

The Twitter owner also said that, in the near future, Twitter would start to share the ad revenue from profile page views with users, which should “almost double payouts,” but only views from Verified users would be valid as bots could otherwise cheat the view count.

Meanwhile, following Twitter, Instagram Threads has also introduced a rate limit on how many posts users can see in a day. The new measure from the recently launched platform is due to the growing spam attacks.

The announcement was made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri via a Thread post. He said that they are tightening the rate limit on the platform due to increasing spam attacks. This move will also limit active users on the platform.

 “Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up [in] those protections let us know,” Adam Mosseri said via Thread post.

 

Author Name | Om Gupta

