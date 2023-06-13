Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino writes a letter to employees: Check details

Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino recently sent her first email to the employees with the title “Building Twitter 2.0 Together”, highlighting her boss Elon Musk‘s stated intention for the company to be the “global town square” and said that it “needs transformation”. Also Read - Linda Yaccarino to take over as new Twitter CEO

"From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it," Yaccarino wrote in the memo on Monday, according to the Verge.

"More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation — to drive civilisation forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us."

She also mentioned that the micro-blogging platform is on “a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication”.

The new Twitter CEO is NBCUniversal’s former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships.

According to Musk, she will be in charge of everything else while he continues to manage Twitter’s engineering and product teams.

Her main task will be rebuilding the platform’s ads business which has collapsed since Musk took over, the report said.

Yaccarino took over as the new Twitter CEO last week, freeing Musk to focus on Tesla and SpaceX, as Twitter’s US ad sales plunged 59 per cent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

Here’s the complete letter that the Twitter CEO wrote to the employees

Building Twitter 2.0 Together

Hello Twitter!

People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.

From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.

Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.

Enter Twitter 2.0.

Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality.

When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this.

The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.

We need to think big.

We need to transform.

We need to do it all together.

And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.

That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.

So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.

Linda

— With IANS inputs