Meta-owned Threads has started testing the highly requested feature ‘save posts’ on the app. The feature lets users bookmark their favourite posts to view them later. That sounds very similar to Meta’s other app dubbed Instagram.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday took to Threads to announce this upcoming feature for the platform. He said that the new feature is still in the testing phase.

“We’ve started a limited test of a heavily requested feature: the ability to save posts on Threads. Bookmark your favourite posts and revisit them later, just like you can on Instagram,” noted Mosseri.

Mosseri also asked users to suggest other features which they like to see on Threads.

“What other features would you like to see on Threads?” Mosseri wrote.

The new save posts feature can be accessible through the three-dot menu in the top-right corner of a post. Those users who are eligible for the test may have already received the feature. Some eligible users have already shared screenshots of the new feature.

In other news about Threads, the Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) rival has reached 130 million monthly active users, up 30 million from the last quarter, the company has announced. The app became the top 10 most downloaded apps in December 2023, with X not even in the top 20.

The social media app witnessed 16 million downloads on Google Play, putting it at number eight spot. On the iOS side, the app recorded 12 million new downloads in the said month.

Initially, when X was one of the most popular text-based social media apps, Meta’s Threads was said to be a replica product. But at launch, it was able to attract a large number of audience. Over 100 million people were registered for the app within the initial five days.

Despite its good start, the app experienced a decline in daily downloads from September 2023 until the end of the year. In December last year, however, Threads’ user base began to surge again.

Apart from this, Threads gets new features from time to time. Most features that Mosseri announces, do end up in the stable app.

— Written with inputs from IANS