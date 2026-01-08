Spotify Finally Brings Friends’ Listening Activity to Mobile: How the New Feature Works

After introducing ‘Wrapped’, Spotify is now rolling out another new feature, called ‘Friends Listening Activity’, to mobile devices. The much-anticipated feature finally arrived on Spotify, focusing on making music sharing more natural inside the app. The feature is rolled out especially for people who already chat using Spotify Messages. Friends Listening Activity will show you what your friends are listening to in real-time along with making it easier to start a shared session. This turns Spotify’s solo listening experience more social and fun loving.

Spotify Introduces Friends Listening Activity

The Friends Listening Activity feature will allow you to see what your friends and family is listening directly inside Messages. One of the interesting part is the feature works in real-time, so it means if someone is actively streaming a song, it will automatically appears to you instantly. Suppose, if your loved ones, friends, or family member is not listening at that moment, then their most recently played track is shown instead. Nevertheless, the feature is optional, allowing users to have full control whether they want the activity to be visible.

Only Shared with People You Are Connected

One important part is that Listening Activity will only be shared with people you are already connected on Spotify via app’s Messages option. Even if you choose not to share your own activity, you will still be able to see what others are listening to, as long as they have enabled the feature within their Spotify Messages. This keeps privacy intact.

Here’s How Listening Activity Feature Works?

Step 1: The first step to use Listening Activity on Spotify is to turn on the feature inside Privacy and social settings in the app.

Step 2: As soon as you enable the feature, the listening activity will start appearing at the top of Messages chats and in the side drawer.

Step 3: Now, you have to tap on your friends activity to play the track they are listening.

Step 4: You can save it to your library, or open more options, ot react with emojis.

Step 5: This makes discovering new music quick and simple.

Request to Jam

Alongside Listening Activity, Spotify has also introduced Request to Jam feature on the app. This new feature allows users to invite friends into a live listening session. The feature can be used directly from the Messages. It builds on Spotify’s existing Jam feature, which has seen strong growth in daily usage.

If you are premium member on Spotify, then you can send a Jam request from a chat. However, participant still has the option to either accept or reject the jam. But if he or she accepts, then a shared listening session starts, wherein both users can add songs to a common queue and listen together in sync.

Better Interaction

At the time of Jam session, both the participants can see each other’s display names and get song suggestions based on combines music tastes. Users will have the option to leave the session at any time and their unanswered jam session will automatically expire. Free users can also join Jam sessions when invited by a Premium user.

Availability

Listening Activity, Jam Requests, and other features are rolling out to Spotify for iOS and Android users where Messages option is available. These features are open to users aged 16 and above and aim to make music sharing more interactive and social.