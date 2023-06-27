Ever since the advent of UPI payments in India, the use of financial services apps has increased in India with Paytm, Phone and Google Pay dominating the market. These financial service providers are coming up with new innovative features to simplify payment transactions and stay ahead of their competition. Also Read - Google Pay users can now make UPI payment using RuPay credit cards

Working along similar lines, One97 Communications Limited-owned Paytm has announced the 'pin recent payments' feature on the app. With this feature, the company aims to facilitate convenient mobile payments for users.

Through this feature, users can pin their top five preferred repeat payments, which will always appear at the top while transferring money, making their UPI money transfers even quicker.

“As the leader in mobile payments, we continuously bring innovative and new features to enhance the user experience on the Paytm Super App. Our ‘pin contact’ feature is aimed at facilitating even faster UPI payments. These value-added features are specifically designed to save users’ time and efforts, providing them with the best possible payments experience,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

If you find this feature interesting and want to use it on your Paytm app, here is a step-by-step guide on how to use the ‘pin recent payments’ feature on the Paytm app.

A step-by-step guide on how to use ‘pin recent payments’ feature on the Paytm app

If you want to access your recent payments faster, you can pin them to the top of your screen. This way, you don’t have to search for them every time you want to make a payment. To pin a recent payment, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Launch the Paytm app on your phone and tap on the To Mobile or Contact option under the UPI Money Transfer section.

This will show you a list of your contacts and mobile numbers that you have paid recently using UPI.

Step 2: To pin a contact or a mobile number, long press on their icon or their name in the search results. A pop-up menu will appear with the option to Pin.

Step 3: Tap on it and the contact or the mobile number will be pinned to the top of your screen.

You can pin up to five contacts or mobile numbers at a time.

You have successfully pinned your recent payments on the Paytm app. You can now easily make payments to them by tapping on their icons. To unpin them, long press on them again and tap on ‘Unpin’.