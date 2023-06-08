How to set up UPI account on Google Pay using Aadhaar

If you are planning to use Google Pay, you can now enable your UPI (Unified Payments Interface) account without requiring your bank’s debit card. Unlike the previous procedure where a debit card is mandatory for UPI activation for your bank account, the new alternative only requires your Aadhaar. Yes, your Aadhaar number will suffice for authenticating the UPI registration on Google Pay, as well as some other apps. Today, we are going to talk particularly about using Aadhaar to activate your UPI account on Google Pay.
Launched earlier this week, the new functionality in Google Pay does away with the mandatory process of entering your debit card number and PIN to activate your UPI ID associated with the same bank. Now, you can use your Aadhaar number. But remember that this procedure will work only if you have linked your bank account to your Aadhaar number. If there is no Aadhaar number linked to your bank account, you must use the old debit card method.
How to activate UPI ID on Google Pay using Aadhaar
- Download and open GPay (Google Pay) on your Android or iOS device.
- Sign up using your mobile number, preferably the one that you have provided for your bank account and Aadhaar. You will also need to add an email address when signing up on Google Pay.
- After you have signed up or signed in using an existing Google account, tap your profile picture in the top right corner.
- Tap Payment Methods, followed by a tap on the name of your bank. For example, if you use Yes Bank, find the bank’s name from the list and then tap it.
- Now select Manage UPI IDs where you will see some UPI IDs available for you.
- While you can choose as many UPI IDs as you want, you can select only one ID during the registration process. Tap the + sign next to the UPI ID you chose.
- Google will now ask you to authenticate the ID with your bank account. Choose Aadhaar on the screen that says “Verify your bank account.”
- Enter the first six digits of your Aadhaar as the rest of the numbers are automatically fetched using your mobile number.
- After you enter your Aadhaar number, you will receive an OTP that you must enter on the next screen.
- You will then receive an OTP from your bank. Enter it on the next screen.
- Now set up a 4- or 6-digit UPI PIN for your account and confirm it by entering the PIN again in the next screen.
- You are done.