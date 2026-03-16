No WhatsApp account? New guest chat feature might fix that

WhatsApp has always required both people in a conversation to have an account on the platform. But that might change soon. The instant messaging app is reportedly testing a new feature called Guest Chats, which could allow you to message someone even if that person doesn’t have a WhatsApp account. Also Read: Govt new rule on LPG: Households with PNG connection asked to surrender gas cylinders

As per a report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp‘s update tracker, the feature is currently being tested with a limited number of beta users on Android and iOS. If it turns out to be available for a wider userbase, then it will change how we interact on WhatsApp. Also Read: Meta will soon be able to read your Instagram DMs: What you need to know

What is WhatsApp Guest Chat?

Guest Chat is essentially a temporary messaging option designed for people who don’t use WhatsApp. Instead of asking someone to download the app and create an account, you will be able to send them a secure invite link. The link can then be shared through SMS, email, or other messaging apps. Once the recipient opens the link, they can join the conversation directly from a browser using WhatsApp Web. This means they can read and send messages without registering a full account. Also Read: LPG cylinder shortage scam alert: fake ‘pay now for next-day delivery’ ads spreading online

The report has mentioned that WhatsApp will clearly label these conversations with a “Guest” tag, which will make it easier to identify that the person with whom you are interacting doesn’t have a registered profile. Interestingly, WhatsApp says the chats will still be protected with end-to-end encryption, similar to regular conversations.

Some limitations to keep in mind

Guest chats are designed as a temporary messaging solution, so they won’t support every WhatsApp feature. For example, guests may not be able to send photos, videos, documents, GIFs, stickers, or voice notes. Voice and video calls are also expected to be unavailable. Group chats are another feature that won’t be supported in guest mode, the report added.

Another important detail is that guest conversations will expire automatically after 10 days of inactivity. If users want to continue the conversation later, a new invite link will need to be generated.

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Guest chats could make it easier to start conversations with people who aren’t on WhatsApp yet. Instead of convincing someone to install the app immediately, users can simply send them a link to begin chatting. For now, the feature is still in testing, and WhatsApp hasn’t announced when it will roll out to all users.