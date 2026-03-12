WhatsApp introduced Parent-Managed Accounts: New feature for children under 13

Children and teenagers are widely using social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Snapchat, and more. Many young user starts using WhatsApp at an early age to stay connected with their friends and family members. While these apps are popular and helps us stay in touch with our loved ones, they can also expose children to unknown contacts and inappropriate content. To curb this issue, WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called ‘Parent-Managed Accounts’ for children under 13 years of age.

WhatsApp Introduced Parent-Managed Accounts

Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp has announced a new feature which is designed to make the messaging platform safe and reliable for young users. The feature is called ‘Parent-Managed Accounts’, allowing parents or guardians to have full control on how children under the age of 13 are using the app. By introducing this new feature, the company aims to bring safer environment for children. This will allow children to have limited interaction with the app and build a safe way to communicate. The parents will be able to manage privacy settings and monitor their kids activity on the app. According to WhatsApp, the feature will roll out gradually in coming months.

What Are WhatsApp Parent-Managed Accounts

WhatsApp created Parent-Managed Accounts for children under 13. These accounts will be linked to a parent or guardian’s WhatsApp account, allowing them to have full control over many settings. This way, parents can also supervise how the child uses the platform. To develop this feature, the tech giant took input from families and safety experts, with an aim to create a simple environment where children can communicate safely, that too with trusted people. We often receive message from unknown and business messages from brands. This is where this system will guide their child’s first experience with messaging apps. This interaction will have full control over contacts and communication settings.

Privacy and Limited Features

As per WhatsApp, the parent-managed accounts will have stronger privacy default settings and limited features as compared to the regular accounts. If your child is using these accounts, then he or she can only send private messages and make voice calls. This will help them stay connected with their known and approved contacts.

Features like Status updates, Channels, and Meta AI features are not available in parent-managed accounts. Additionally, disappearing messages are also disabled in personal chat, so that children are not exposed to unknown users and unnecessary content.

Another important aspect of this feature is the message filtering. If your child receives message from an unknown contact, then it will directly be sent to a request folder. Parents can set up a secure PIN to access this folder.

Parental Notifications and Safety Controls

Under this feature, parents will receive alerts about important activities, including when their child adds a new contacts, block someone, or report a user. While these restrictions are necessary for kids, WhatsApp also confirms that the conversation will remain end-to-end encrypted, maintaining privacy and secure between users.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Set Up a Parent-Managed WhatsApp Account

Setting up a parent-managed account is simple.

Step 1: Parents have to register for setting up the parents-managed accounts.

Step 2: They will see an option of entering child’s date of birth at the time of registration process.

Step 3: This setup will require parents as well as child’s phone so that the accounts can be linked.

Step 4: Parents might also need to confirm their identity.

Step 5: It might be possible that parents are asked to submit their selfie for verification to ensure that they are an adult.

Step 6: Once the setup is complete, parents can manage privacy settings and contact permissions directly from their WhatsApp account.

FAQs

Q1: Which new feature is introduced by WhatsApp?

WhatsApp introduced parents-managed accounts

Q2: Why this feature is launched

This feature is launched for children under 13 to be controlled by parents.

Q2: What parents can do with this feature?

Parents can monitor and manage their child’s messaging activity.

Q3: Can kids use all WhatsApp features?

No, some features like Status, Channels, and Meta AI are disabled.

Q4: Can children receive messages from unknown people?

Unknown messages will go straight to a request folder controlled by parents.

Q5: Will parents get activity alerts?

Yes.

Q6: Are chats secure in these accounts?

Yes, they are end-to-end encrypted.