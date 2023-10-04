Microsoft has rolled out the third generation of its OneDrive cloud storage with its AI-powered Copilot system. The next-gen OneDrive comes with a refreshed design and big improvements in the way users share and use cloud documents. These improvements are aimed at OneDrive for business and make managing and using files easier in Windows and other Microsoft Office apps. The new OneDrive web app design is in line with the Windows 11 interface and the latest File Explorer design updates. It has also a File Explorer-like AI-powered file recommendations “For you” section on the top. This new section will show files that matter to you and will be available across OneDrive, Teams and other apps.

The refreshed app also gets a refreshed shared view, which will now include all files shared over Teams, through emails and other ways office documents were shared with you. The company has also improved the main sharing user interface and managing permissions has also been streamlined too.

The new OneDrive app also has a new people view, which lets you find files you are working on with your colleagues by their face or name. It also allows users to filter views by name or pin frequently contacted colleagues on the top. In addition to this, users can also choose the colour of folders while sharing them with their colleagues.

Microsoft has also added the ability to favourite OneDrive files. Once added to favourite files, it will be available across Windows 11, OneDrive on the web, and File Explorer.

Furthermore, Microsoft is working on some features, which will be coming soon. The tech giant is improving the search experience in OneDrive with AI features that will make it easier for users to find friends and family in pictures stored on OneDrive. The feature is currently under testing and expected to go for a public preview in early 2024.

The company has also planned to add a new “add new” button on OneDrive next summer. This new button will come with a list of template suggestions for presentations and other documents. Microsoft is also adding the Files On-Demand feature in early 2024 to the web version, which will allow users to mark files as available offline.

Microsoft is rolling out a new OneDrive feature gradually with the experience will be soon available in Microsoft Teams and the file navigation part of Outlook. The new OneDrive in Outlook view is expected to roll out by December. Meanwhile, most of these features are currently available on OneDrive on the web and more features will be arriving in early 2024.