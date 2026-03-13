Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen steps down after 18 years; Here's what Satya Nadella said about him

If you are an avid user or have ever used the famous tools such as Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro, then know the person behind the company that built this creative ecosystem is Shantanu Narayen. The Indian-origin CEO of Adobe has spent almost two decades leading the tech giant. Also Read: Adobe brings AI assistant to Photoshop and new Firefly editing tools

Now, Shantanu Narayen has decided to step down from his position as CEO after 18 years of service. Interestingly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has even publicly praised Narayen for what he called a "legendary run" at Adobe. "You've built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what's possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere.. Grateful for your friendship, mentorship, and for all you've done for Adobe and for our industry," he mentioned in a post.

Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You've built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what's possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere. What has always stood out to me is the empathy you've brought to the creative… — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 12, 2026

But who exactly is Shantanu Narayen, and how did he become one of the most influential leaders in the global software industry? Read on.

Journey of Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen was born in Hyderabad, India, before moving to the United States for higher education. He completed his bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from Osmania University, and later pursued a master’s degree in computer science at Bowling Green State University. After that, Narayen also has done an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, combining both technical and business expertise early in his career.

Adobe wasn’t his first job. Before that, he worked in product development roles at companies like Apple and Silicon Graphics. He also co-founded an early photo-sharing startup called Pictra. Later, Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as vice president and general manager of the company’s engineering technology group.

By 2005, he was appointed president and chief operating officer, and in 2007, he became the CEO of Adobe. Later in 2017, he also took on the role of chairman of the board.

Who will be Adobe’s CEO after Shantanu Narayen?

While Narayen has indicated he will eventually step down as CEO, he is expected to remain chairman of Adobe’s board until the name of the CEO is announced. However, Adobe has announced that the board of directors has appointed Frank Calderoni, the current Lead Independent Director of Adobe, as Chair of the special committee.