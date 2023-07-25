Meta has announced the expansion of the Instagram subscriptions feature to all eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom. The eligible creators in these countries will get the feature in the next few weeks.

“In the coming weeks, eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom will be able access to Subscriptions and start earning through support from their fans. We plan to continue rolling out access globally in the coming months,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Instagram subscriptions will allow creators to set a price of their choice to offer their subscribers access to exclusive posts, Live videos, Stories, reels, highlights and more.

“You can set a monthly price of your choice, unlock a “subscribe” button on your profile,” Instagram said.

Subscribers will also get a badge, which will be placed next to their comments and messages. It will help creators to identify and prioritise interaction with them.

For the unversed, Meta first launched Instagram subscriptions in the United States in January 2022. To qualify for Instagram subscriptions, creators need to be 18 years or older and have over 10,000 followers. Currently, there are eight options for the monthly fee, ranging from $0.99 (Rs 80 approximately) to $99.99 (Rs 8,170 approximately).

“With Instagram subscriptions, you can develop deeper connections with your most engaged followers and grow your recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where you interact with them already,” Instagram said.

Meta has planned to make Instagram subscriptions available worldwide in the next few months.

Meta has planned to make Instagram subscriptions available worldwide in the next few months.

Meanwhile, Instagram Threads has put a rate limit on the number of posts users can view in a day. The reason behind the latest move from the newly launched platform is attributed to increasing spam attacks.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri shared the news through a Thread post. He said that they are reducing the rate limit on the platform to combat rising spam attacks. This action will also affect active users on the platform.

“Spam attacks have picked up so we’re going to have to get tighter on things like rate limits, which is going to mean more unintentionally limiting active people (false positives). If you get caught up [in] those protections let us know,” Adam Mosseri said via Thread post.