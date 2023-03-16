comscore LinkedIn introduces AI-powered writing suggestions to its service
LinkedIn introduces AI-powered writing suggestions to its service

According to LinkedIn, the tool, which uses the same OpenAI models as ChatGPT, is intended to preserve "users' unique voice and style".

  • LinkedIn Premium subscribers can now generate descriptions based on their experience using the new "enhance" tool.
  • LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called -- "collaborative articles", which will use "AI-powered conversation starters" to begin discussions between "experts" on the platform.
  • LinkedIn also said that it is starting to test AI-written job descriptions.
Professional networking platform LinkedIn has added AI-powered writing suggestions and job descriptions to its services, becoming the latest platform to join the generative AI bandwagon. LinkedIn Premium subscribers can now generate descriptions based on their experience using the new “enhance” tool, reports Engadget. Also Read - LinkedIn introduces 'collaborative articles' powered by AI

LinkedIn brings AI-driven suggestions for users

According to the company, the tool, which uses the same OpenAI models as ChatGPT, is intended to preserve “users’ unique voice and style” and will draw from their job experience and skills, as well as LinkedIn’s own “insights” into what makes a good profile. Also Read - LinkedIn crosses 100 million members milestone in India

Moreover, the professional networking platform also said that it is starting to test AI-written job descriptions.

In such cases, hiring managers will only need to enter the job title, company name, and a few other basic details, and LinkedIn will generate a detailed draft of a relevant job description, the report said.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn has introduced a new feature called — “collaborative articles”, which will use “AI-powered conversation starters” to begin discussions between “experts” on the platform.

The company will match articles with relevant members based on its skills graph, inviting them to contribute context, extra information, and advice for the articles.

The company believes that the system will make it easier for people to contribute their perspectives because “starting a conversation is harder than joining one”.

Just like any other post on the feed, users can share, react to, and save collaborative articles. Additionally, the company has clarified that only select users can contribute to the collaborative articles.

For the unversed, LinkedIn has crossed 100 million members in India. With a 56 percent growth in its member base over the last 3 years, India has solidified its position as the second-largest market for LinkedIn globally. The largest share of members in India are from software & IT, followed by manufacturing, and corporate services.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: March 16, 2023 1:23 PM IST
