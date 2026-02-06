From Resumes to Interviews: ChatGPT prompts that can boost your job search

Written By Shubham Arora
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 08:00 AM (IST)
Finding a job has become tougher than ever, with layoffs and intense competition. In such times, AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT can act as a smart career assistant, helping you refine applications and prepare better.
Use ChatGPT to rewrite your resume for a specific role and industry. Ask it to focus on measurable achievements, strong action verbs, and ATS-friendly formatting to improve your chances of getting noticed.
Paste a job description and your resume into ChatGPT. Ask it to highlight missing skills and adjust your experience to match 80-90 percent of the role’s requirements without exaggerating or misrepresenting your background.
ChatGPT can help rewrite your LinkedIn ‘About’ section into a recruiter-friendly summary. The goal is to keep it concise, keyword-rich, and focused on your skills, achievements, and problem-solving abilities.
Ask ChatGPT to create a short, personalised cover letter for a specific job. A good prompt ensures it highlights one quantifiable achievement and ends with a confident call to action.
You can use ChatGPT as a mock interviewer. Ask it to pose technical and behavioural questions for your role, then request feedback on clarity, depth, and tone after each response.
By sharing your work history, ChatGPT can help list three to five unique strengths or experiences that set you apart from other candidates and can be highlighted during interviews or applications.
While ChatGPT can boost your job search, always review outputs carefully. Double-check facts, fix errors, and keep things honest. AI is a tool to support your effort, not replace your judgment or authenticity.
