Instagram offers users a host of features and tools to its users in a bid to make the videos and the images more creative and engaging. Not just that, the platform also offers functionalities that enable users to share creative images and stickers with their friends via messages. Additionally, users can also share AI-generated stickers with their friends via Instagram Chat. This feature is available to both Android phone and iPhone users.

Apart from this, users can also share AI-generated stickers within a story. It is worth noting that these stickers are generated by artificial intelligence (AI) based on the text prompt that users enter in the stickers’ search field.

How to send an AI sticker in a chat on Android phone, iPhone

Step 1: Tap the Send or Messenger button in the top right corner of the feed.

Step 2: Tap a username or group name to open the conversation.

Step 3: Tap the Sticker button in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Now enter a text prompt, in English, in the search field. You can type something like “A teddy bear with coffee” or “a dancing astronaut”.

Step 5: Your AI stickers will appear below your search entry.

Step 6: Tap an AI sticker to send it to your chat.

How to add an AI sticker to a story on Android, iPhone

Step 1: Tap the Sticker button on top before you share a photo or video.

Step 2: Tap AI STICKERS option.

Step 3: Enter a text prompt in English and then tap the Generate button.

Step 5: Tap an AI sticker to add it to your story.

How to create images on Instagram using Meta AI

It is worth noting that in addition to creating stickers, Instagram also enable users to generate images using artificial intelligence. This feature is powered by Meta AI and it us available in select countries at the moment. Here’s an easy guide of how you can use this feature:

Step 1: Tap the Send or Messenger button in the top right corner of the feed.

Step 2: Tap a username or group name to open the conversation.

Step 3: Type @Meta AI /imagine followed by a space and the description of the image that you want to create. For example you can write – “@Meta AI /imagine a bear drinking coffee”.

Step 4: Tap the send button. Once you do that, the image will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You can download the generated image by long-pressing the image and then tapping the Download button.