Instagram and Facebook down for millions

No, it's not just you. Meta's social media apps - Instagram and Facebook - are down for millions of users worldwide.

Edited By: Pranav Sawant

Published: Mar 05, 2024, 09:41 PM IST

Instagram
Instagram

Meta-owned social media apps like Instagram and Facebook are down for millions of users. Down detector website as well as the X (formerly Twitter) trends confirm that the app is not just down for Indian users but also for users around the world.

Some users reported that they were not able to refresh their feeds, while others said that they were logged out of the app. When these users tried to log back in, they weren’t able to do so as it said incorrect password even when the password was correct.

Those who were able to be in the app noticed “We’re sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again” message when they tried to scroll reels or refresh their feeds.

Not just these apps, but Meta’s Threads and Messenger are also facing a global outage.

Several users took to X to reveal the same. Some made memes and they are hilarious. Meanwhile, X boss Elon Musk took a jibe at Meta’s apps.

We expect Meta to get these apps up and running soon.

This story is developing…

Author Name | Pranav Sawant

