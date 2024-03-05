Instagram update: Meta has rolled out a major update to Instagram. This update brings a host of new messaging features to Instagram including the ability to edit messages after sending along with the functionality to toggle read receipts on or off among others. It is worth noting that these features have been available in WhatsApp — Meta’s messaging app — for a long time now. With the introduction of these features, Meta wants to ensure that Instagram users watch and share videos and images and then talk to their friends and followers without ever leaving the platform.

All the new features coming to Instagram

Edit messages on Instagram

This feature lets Instagram users to edit their messages up to 15 minutes after sending them. To edit a message, users need to press and hold on the sent message, choose ‘Edit’ from the dropdown menu, make the changes and hit the send button.

Pin chats to the top of inbox

This feature will enable users to pin up to three group or individual chats to the top of inbox in Instagram. To pin a chat to the top of the inbox users need to swipe left or tap and hold on the chat and tap the ‘Pin’ option.

Toggle read receipts

Now Instagram users can choose to turn read receipts on or off for either all of their chats or specific ones.

Here’s what they need to do: Go to account settings > Tap Messages and story replies > Tap Show read receipts > Toggle read receipts on or off for all of your chats.

Save stickers in DMs

Meta says that Instagram users can now save stickers in DMs for easy replies. To use this feature, users need to press and hold on the sticker that they want to save and they will find them at the top next time they go to stickers.

The company also said that stickers, GIFs, videos, photos and voice messages are available when they reply to a message. To use this feature, users need to press and hold on the message that they want to reply to, select reply, and pick from the available options.

Chat themes

Lastly, the company is planning to add chat themes Instagram DMs. The list includes Love, Lollipop, and Avatar: The Last Airbender to name a few.

To change the theme for a chat users, need to tap the chat name up top, go into themes, and pick one of the themes available.