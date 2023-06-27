Meta-owned WhatsApp has announced that WhatsApp Business app users will be able to create Facebook and Instagram ads that click to WhatsApp without needing a Facebook account. In addition to this, the company has announced new ways to connect with customers more efficiently. Also Read - Malaysia to take legal action against Meta over harmful content on Facebook

Small businesses that run their entire operation on WhatsApp will soon be able to create, purchase and post a Facebook or Instagram ad right inside the WhatsApp Business app. This means they don't need a Facebook account and can start with an email address and form of payment.

"Soon the 200M+ users of the WhatsApp Business app will be able to create Facebook and Instagram ads to find and connect with new customers, without needing a Facebook account," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

How this feature will benefit small businesses

When potential buyers click on these ads, it will start a chat on WhatsApp so they can ask questions, see products and make a purchase. As per Meta, these ads are one of the best ways to attract potential customers to message them on WhatsApp and this will create new possibilities for WhatsApp-only small businesses that need a simpler way to start with advertising.

What else?

WhatsApp is also trying out a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the choice to send personalised messages such as reminders for appointments, birthday wishes or even updates on a holiday sale to their customers.

Instead of having to manually send the same message to multiple customers, this new feature will let businesses send personal messages with the customer’s name and customisable buttons for actions to specific customer lists such as those with a certain label such as VIP customers or new customers. They can schedule the day and time the messages are sent.

However, this feature will be available for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app and the company will share more details later.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is introducing new icons for communities and their linked groups, on Android beta.

Before, the icon for the community appeared with curved edges, to make it easy to tell it apart from other conversations, reports WaBetaInfo.

Also, one of the groups linked to the community was shown with multiple group icons, indicating that it is a group linked to others and that it belongs to a community.

However, with the new icons for communities and their linked groups, the platform is improving the ability to distinguish them from other kinds of chats.