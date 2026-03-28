iPhone 15, iPhone 16 prices likely to rise in India: Here’s why

If you were planning to buy an older iPhone, you may have to spend a bit more now. Reports suggest that Apple is withdrawing a key retail incentive in India, which had been helping keep prices of older models lower. This does not mean the official price has changed, but what you actually pay at stores could go up. Also Read: iPhone with 200MP to rival Samsung and Vivo? Here's what Apple planning

What is changing

The change is linked to something called demand generation (DG) support. This is basically a backend incentive that companies give to retailers so they can offer discounts without officially reducing the MRP. Also Read: Apple testing ‘Ask Siri’ button, new UI ahead of WWDC 2026

According to Moneycontrol, Apple is pulling back this support for older models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. Once this happens, retailers will not be able to offer the same level of discounts as before. Also Read: iOS 27 may bring dedicated Siri App with ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok-like features

So while the listed price of the phone stays the same, the final price you pay at checkout is expected to increase.

How much more you may pay

The impact is expected to be around Rs 5,000 on some models. This is not a direct price hike from Apple, but more of a reduction in discounts that were earlier available through retail channels.

Earlier, cashback offers had also been reduced significantly, which had already made these phones slightly more expensive. With DG support going away, the overall cost for buyers is likely to increase further.

These are usually the models people turn to after a new iPhone comes out, mostly because they are easier on the pocket.

Which iPhones are affected

This will likely affect older models like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. The newer lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, is not part of this.

Older models are usually popular because they offer better value after a new launch. That is where these discounts played an important role.

Why this is happening

At the same time, prices across the smartphone market have been going up due to higher component costs, especially for things like memory and storage. In Apple’s case, the official prices have not changed. The difference is happening at the retail level, where discounts may not be as easy to get now.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What it means for buyers

For buyers, this simply means the usual wait for a price drop may not work the same way now. The difference might not look big at first, but when you’re already spending that much, it does make a difference. That said, many buyers still go with EMI options, so it may not feel like a big jump immediately.