Social media addiction case: Meta, Google face liability verdict

A jury in Los Angeles has found Meta and Google liable in a case linked to social media addiction. The lawsuit was filed by a 20-year-old woman who claimed that platforms like Instagram and YouTube negatively affected her mental health due to the way they are designed. Also Read: Gemini makes Google TV more useful with these 3 features

According to Reuters and details from court proceedings, the case focused on how these platforms function rather than what users see on them. The argument was that certain features were built to keep users engaged for longer than intended. Also Read: YouTube fixes annoying CAPTCHA loop that blocked video playback

What the case highlighted

The plaintiff said she started using social media at a young age and gradually became dependent on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. Features like infinite scroll, autoplay, and algorithm-based recommendations were discussed during the trial. Also Read: Snapchat adds AI tool that turns your photos into short video clips: How it works

These are the same features that keep showing you more content without a clear stopping point. The argument in court was that this kind of design makes it harder for users, especially teenagers, to log off. Over time, this can have an impact on mental health.

The jury agreed with this and said both companies were negligent in how these platforms were designed. It was also noted that users were not clearly warned about the possible risks.

Damages and company response

As part of the verdict, Meta has been asked to pay $4.2 million, while Google is liable for $1.8 million in damages. While this amount is not significant for companies of this scale, the outcome of the case carries weight because it could influence similar lawsuits already in progress.

Meta and Google have said they disagree with the verdict. Both companies have said they plan to challenge the verdict and take the matter to higher courts.

Focus shifts to platform design

One key point in this case is where the focus has shifted. Instead of looking at what users post, the case looked at how the platforms themselves are built.

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Social media companies have usually been protected when it comes to user content. But here, the discussion was around product design and how it keeps users engaged. At the same time, concerns around social media use among younger users have been increasing. More similar cases are already lined up and are expected to go on trial in the coming months.