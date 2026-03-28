Vivo T5 Pro leak reveals India launch timeline, price and key specs

Vivo seems to be getting ready to launch a new T-series phone in India, and early details about the Vivo T5 Pro have started showing up online. The leaks point to a launch next month, which lines up with when brands usually refresh their mid-range lineup. Also Read: iPhone with 200MP to rival Samsung and Vivo? Here's what Apple planning

This will be the successor to the Vivo T4 Pro, and from what is being reported so far, the upgrade this time is not about everything changing. The focus looks more on a few key areas. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch date in India set for April 2: Check expected specs, features, more

Vivo T5 Pro India launch timeline (leaked)

As per a report by Smartprix, quoting tipster Yogesh Brar, the Vivo T5 Pro could arrive in India around mid-April. There is no official word yet, but this is the window being talked about right now. Also Read: Vivo Y11 5G, Y21 5G launched in India with 6500mAh battery: Check price, full specifications, more

Vivo T5 Pro price in India (expected)

On the pricing side, the phone is expected to sit just above Rs 30,000 and may go up to around Rs 35,000. The T4 Pro was launched between Rs 27,999 and Rs 32,000, so this looks like a small increase. That also means it will directly compete with phones in the same range, where options are already quite strong.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The biggest change being talked about is the battery. The Vivo T5 Pro is tipped to pack a battery of around 9,000mAh, which is a noticeable jump from the 6,500mAh unit on the T4 Pro. If this holds up in actual use, it could mean longer usage without worrying about charging too often.

The display is also expected to get a bump. The phone may come with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The previous model had a 120Hz display, so this is more of a step forward than a big change.

Performance is likely to be handled by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. This replaces the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 from the last model. It should be an upgrade, but not something that completely changes how the phone feels in daily use.

For the camera, the phone is expected to stick with a 50MP main sensor. There is no major change in resolution here, so the improvement, if any, will come from tuning and processing.

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Looking at what has leaked so far, the Vivo T5 Pro seems like a typical year-on-year update. The battery stands out the most, while the rest of the changes feel more like refinements.