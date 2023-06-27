WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp Business application is now catering to more than 200 million users on its platform, a four-fold jump from about three years ago, chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday. The increase in user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging, as an uncertain economy slows down its core advertising business.

Meta said it would shortly begin testing features that will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without the need for a Facebook account. Small and medium businesses would be able to send personalised messages such as appointment reminders and updates on a holiday sale to their customers for a fee.

Meta has been working to monetise its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, as CEO Zuckerberg sees business messaging as the company’s next pillar.

— Written with inputs from Reuters