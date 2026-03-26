Meta layoffs 2026: Company focuses on AI while reducing workforce

Meta has announced a new wave of layoffs due to its transformation in business strategy. The company has laid off employees in several parts of its organization and putting more emphasis on artificial intelligence. The step demonstrates how Meta is re-prioritizing to remain competitive in the rapidly expanding AI sector. Simultaneously, it is also attempting to manage its expenditures in addition to enhancing its efficiency. Also Read: Meta planning big layoffs while investing billions in AI

Meta Layoffs in Several Divisions

In its latest round, Meta has laid off approximately 700 employees. The decision has impacted work units both within the company, such as Facebook and Reality Labs. To recall, Reality Labs is the division that develops metaverse-related products. Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg’s AI comment raises fresh questions about jobs at Meta: Here’s what he said

This is not the first time where this team has been experiencing layoffs. In the same division, Meta had already cut many jobs earlier this year. The existing layoffs are among the continuing restructuring within the company. Also Read: Meta Layoffs: 600 Employees Affected As Focus Shifts To New AI Lab

Company is Shifting its Focus from Metaverse to AI

Meta is gradually losing its interest in the metaverse. The company had made huge investments on virtual reality and digital worlds but the returns are not much and are limited. It is currently shifting the resources to artificial intelligence.

Meta has made AI an important priority. The company is convinced that AI will transform the way work is executed and the way products are made. Consequently, it is spending greater on AI tools, systems, and infrastructure.

Meta is Investing Heavily in AI Infrastructure

Meta is incurring huge expenses on AI development. These involve construction of data centres and updating servers. To facilitate this shift, the company has budgeted a very high capital expenditure.

These are investments that strive to enhance AI capabilities on its platforms. Meta is also recruiting talent and is acquiring companies to reinforce its AI stance.

Cost Control and Restructuring

Cost control is also associated with the layoffs. Meta is attempting to minimize idle management levels and enhance team effectiveness. Through reorganization of teams, the firm desires to be quicker and concentrate on great areas.

The company is also providing some of the laid off employees with new positions. Nevertheless, these positions might have to be relocated. This demonstrates that Meta is experiencing attempts to retain talent when possible.

New Stocks Offered to Top Executives

Meta has also simultaneously offered new stock options to top executives. These rewards are associated with the performance of a company in the long term. Certain leaders might have huge payments in case the organization achieves its long-term goals.

This move has brought concerns because layoffs are happening along with executive rewards. Meta however adds that this transition is aimed at maintaining talent in leadership.

AI as Primary Goal

Meta is obviously targeting AI as its primary area of growth. The company is striking a balance between excessive investment in AI and layoffs and reorganization. This indicates change of long term strategy.

The reduced emphasis on the metaverse and the greater push to AI indicate that priorities have changed. Meta is looking at remaining competitive through investing in technologies that are defining the future.

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What’ Ahead

The recent layoffs by Meta represent a more significant trend in the technology sector. That is why companies are shifting to AI and reducing expenses in other domains. This shift will potentially characterize the growth of Meta. Although the changes can affect the employees, it demonstrates how the company is setting up the next stage of technology.