ChatGPT and bank accounts: Is AI slowly learning too much about our personal lives?

It is just a matter of time, when we all were using AI to write emails, explain complicated topics in simple words or simply guide in some difficult tasks. Fast forward to now, ChatGPT is now making real-life-like images, helping us in career advice, mental health, relationships and now, even finance too. Really, ChatGPT has evolved a lot since its launch. Also Read: Google Gemini Spark could turn AI into a real assistant, here’s what it can do

OpenAI has introduced a new “personal finance experience” inside ChatGPT for Pro users, which is still limited in the US. But honestly, that latest step left me with mixed feelings. The feature allows you to connect your financial accounts using Plaid integration and ask ChatGPT questions based on your real spending habits, savings, subscriptions, liabilities, and future goals. Also Read: OpenAI brings Codex to ChatGPT mobile app: Developers can now manage coding tasks remotely

On paper, it sounds useful. But it also quietly raises a bigger question: how much of our personal lives are we slowly handing over to AI systems? Also Read: IMD’s new AI monsoon platform wants to predict rain more precisely; Here's how

What exactly can ChatGPT now access?

OpenAI has revealed that once connected through Plaid, ChatGPT can view your:

Account balances

Spending patterns

Transactions

Investments

Upcoming payments

Liabilities and subscriptions

The idea is to let AI act more like a financial assistant instead of just a chatbot. You can ask things like, “Can I afford a house next year? Where am I overspending? How risky are my investments? Which subscriptions should I cancel?”

A small relief is that OpenAI says the system cannot view full account numbers or directly move money. You can also disconnect accounts later or use temporary chats that won’t appear in history. Still, the amount of context being shared feels… huge.

Is AI becoming deeply personal?

What made me worry a bit is not the banking feature itself but how normal all this is starting to feel. From basic help from ChatGPT to completely relying on our personal, private, and now even financial matters – OpenAI seems to be entering our personal life way too early than expected, honestly.

AI systems are no longer just helping with random internet queries. They are slowly learning how much we spend, what we worry about, our debts, savings goals, lifestyle habits, and even emotional decision patterns around money. That’s something people used to share with family members, accountants or financial advisors, whom we used to trust completely.

But the AI giant has to say that already a large number of users are using it for financial decisions. OpenAI says more than 200 million users already use ChatGPT every month for budgeting, investments, and financial planning.

What can you do to be financially secure while using ChatGPT?

AI is great. Useful. And truly futuristic, which is now becoming present! But prevention is always better than cure; hence, OpenAI suggests that you can always disconnect accounts anytime from ChatGPT, delete financial memories, control training settings, use temporary chats, and enable multi-factor authentication. OpenAI also claims financial data is stored separately as “financial memories” designed specifically for finance-related conversations.

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Right now, ChatGPT connecting to bank accounts feels optional. At what point does an AI assistant stop being “helpful” and start becoming deeply embedded into personal life decisions, no one knows about that. And maybe that’s the real thing making people uneasy.