Buying an iPhone 17 Pro? First check the iPhone 18 Pro leaks

iPhone 17 series came with some of the most notable upgrades – beyond a better chipset, there was a new selfie camera, an overall 120Hz display for the entire series, and a charging speed improvement. However, as we are nearing the second half of 2026, the discussion around the next-generation iPhones is getting intense. And now, the spotlight has slowly shifted toward the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Also Read: Not a 120W phone, yet iPhone 17 Pro just won the charging race

While Apple is still months away from officially unveiling the phones, rumours around the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are already building up. Interestingly, this may not be the dramatic redesign many people were hoping for. But if the leaks turn out to be accurate, Apple could still bring some meaningful upgrades around cameras, battery life, AI performance and the overall user experience. Here is what we can expect from the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Also Read: Uber, Ola, Rapido could vanish from Apple and Google app stores in Maharashtra, here’s why

iPhone 18 Pro: Smaller Dynamic Island may finally happen

One of the biggest visual changes tipped for the iPhone 18 Pro models is a smaller Dynamic Island. Multiple reports and leaked mockups suggest Apple may reduce the size of the pill-shaped cutout on the front display by around 30-35 percent. Earlier rumours pointed toward under-display Face ID technology, but recent leaks suggest Apple may not be fully ready for that transition yet. Also Read: Gemini Intelligence explained: How Google plans to redefine Android AI

So instead of a full-screen iPhone, the company could simply shrink the Dynamic Island for now while keeping the overall chassis design largely similar to the current Pro lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro with camera upgrades

The real improvements may happen around the camera system. Leaks suggest Apple is testing variable aperture technology for the main sensor. In simple words, users could get more control over how much light enters the camera. That could improve low-light shots, depth control and portrait photography. Reports also hint at larger camera apertures and a new stacked image sensor technology. Apple may also experiment with better zoom systems for the telephoto lens, although details are still unclear.

Better chipset obviously!

Under the hood, Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation A20 Pro chipset, reportedly built using a 2nm manufacturing process. The focus here may not just be raw speed, but efficiency. Reports claim the chip could improve performance while also helping battery life. Combined with upgraded LTPO+ display panels, the iPhone 18 Pro models may deliver longer screen-on time without needing dramatically bigger batteries.

iPhone 18 Pro: New colours

Leaks suggest Apple may test finishes like dark cherry, sky blue, silver and darker grey shades for the Pro lineup. The dark cherry variant, in particular, is already attracting attention online because of its slightly purple tone.

iPhone 18 Pro price concerns

One interesting rumour suggests Apple may keep the iPhone 18 Pro pricing close to the current Pro generation despite rising manufacturing costs. The current generation iPhone 17 Pro costs Rs 1,34,900 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes at a starting price of Rs 1,49,900.

At the same time, reports indicate Apple could delay the standard iPhone 18 lineup until 2027, allowing the Pro models to dominate the spotlight for a longer period after launch. As for the reveal itself, Apple is still expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro lineup around September 2026, following its usual release cycle.

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Should you wait for iPhone 18 Pro?

That depends on your current phone. If you already own an iPhone 17 Pro, the jump may not feel dramatic. But for users coming from older iPhones, the combination of better cameras, stronger AI processing, battery gains and refined design changes could make the iPhone 18 Pro a more interesting upgrade cycle than it initially appears.