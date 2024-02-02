Google Maps update: Google has supercharged Google Maps with more AI-powered features. While the company has been offering AI-based features, such as immersive routes, alternative routes and search with Live View, for years now, what’s special about today launch is that some of these features are being launched exclusively in India. These new features will not only make it easier for commuters to travel via public transport mediums but also on foot.

Here are all the new AI-powered features coming to Google Maps:

Address Descriptors

Google first introduced Address Descriptors in Maps in India in June 2023. However, at the time the feature was in beta stage and available only in 25 Indian cities. Now, the company is expanding its availability to over 75 Indian cities. Google plans to roll this feature out to all Maps users early next year.

For the unversed, Address Descriptors uses a combination of machine learning signals to automatically find up to five of the most relevant landmarks and area names around the pinned address, and display the landmark reference when users share their location.

Lens in Maps

This feature will build on top of Street View functionality, which the company rolled out in India last year. This feature will show nearby destinations as users point out their phones in a particular direction on road. Google says that Lens in Maps will be launching in 15 cities across India starting January 2024 starting with Android.

Live View walking navigation

Google introduced this feature in select cities globally back in 2020. Now, nearly three years later, the company is bringing it to India. With this feature, users will see arrows, directions, and distance markers overlaid on the Maps screen, which in turn will help them quickly figure out which way to head in. Google says users’ phones will also vibrate when it’s time to make a turn or when they arrive at their destination. This feature will be coming to over 3,000 cities and towns in India starting with Android.

Fuel-efficient routing

Google first introduced fuel-efficient routing feature back in 2021. Now, almost two years later, the company is bringing this feature to India. Google says that by January next year, users across India will be able to access this feature for four-wheelers as well as two-wheelers, offering more sustainable alternatives. “India and Indonesia will be the first countries in which we’re rolling out this feature for two-wheelers,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Where Is My Train

Google is also bringing its Where Is My Train app to Mumbai and Kolkata Local Trains. This app will help commuters to navigate intercity train journeys and get instantaneous access to access dynamic information like schedule changes, delays, and platform numbers. Google will expand this feature to more Indian cities soon.

Google Maps partners with partnerships with ONDC and Namma Yatri

Google has announced a partnership with Namma Yatri on the ONDC network. This partnership will focus on bringing metro schedules and bookings to users. Google says that by mid next year, the company will launch Kochi metro on Google Maps powered by Namma Yatri, and follow with other metros as they join the ONDC network.