Google now rolling out Nearby Share replacement Quick Share to Pixel

Google has officially kicked off rolling out Quick Share to Pixel phones. Following the announcement at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) last month, Quick Share would eventually replace Nearby Share on Android devices. It is essentially a name change for the functionality, done by Google to assimilate Samsung’s brand for a unified experience across the Android platform. In addition to Pixel phones, non-Samsung phones will also receive Quick Share soon.

As part of the change, the Nearby Share icon has been replaced with the Quick Share icon, represented by two arrows facing each other in a blue circle. Because of its colour, the Quick Share icon is more prominent in the share sheet of Android. Tapping it would start looking for nearby devices accepting files wirelessly. The moment you see the device you want to share the content with, just tap it to begin sharing. The core functionality is entirely similar to that of Nearby Share.

Non-Samsung phones and tablets, which include Pixel phones, will receive Quick Share via Google Play services. That means Nearby Share on such devices will need an update for Quick Share to replace it. The Google Play services version 24.02 will bring the change to Nearby Share. However, this is a server-side component. In other words, it will be rolled out automatically. Currently, the feature is not available to everyone, but Google said it will be rolled out to all eligible devices in the coming days.

As for Samsung devices, the company has begun rolling out the improved Quick Share to older devices. The new Quick Share debuted with the latest Galaxy S24 series, but older phones are now gradually receiving the update. Quick Share’s interface on Samsung phones, however, is slightly different from that on Pixel phones (Material You interface).

In other news, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is now available to buy in India. These made-in-India phones were launched last month, and even though the sale officially began a few days back, Amazon jumped the gun by making the new Galaxy phones available to purchase more than a week back.